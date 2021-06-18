BitCore (BTX) Trading 16.4% Lower This Week

BitCore (CURRENCY:BTX) traded up 7.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on June 18th. In the last week, BitCore has traded down 16.4% against the dollar. One BitCore coin can now be bought for $0.50 or 0.00001414 BTC on popular exchanges. BitCore has a market capitalization of $9.11 million and approximately $250,911.00 worth of BitCore was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $35,557.11 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,166.27 or 0.06092376 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000799 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $551.25 or 0.01550336 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $153.25 or 0.00430992 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $51.30 or 0.00144288 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $269.46 or 0.00757810 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $154.18 or 0.00433613 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.54 or 0.00007155 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $131.08 or 0.00368656 BTC.

About BitCore

BitCore (BTX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the TimeTravel hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 24th, 2017. BitCore’s total supply is 18,617,495 coins and its circulating supply is 18,116,536 coins. The Reddit community for BitCore is /r/bitcore_btx and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for BitCore is bitcore.cc . BitCore’s official Twitter account is @bitcore_btx and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “BitCore is a Bitcoin-based cryptocurrency created through a snapshot and airdrop process. Bitcore has 10 MB blocks with Segwit enabled which allows for the network to handle about 17.6 billion transactions per year. It also features an ASIC resistant pow algorithm, Timetravel10, and a difficult adjustment called 64_15 that ensures that there is no more than a 15 percent change in difficulty within a 64 block period. “

BitCore Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitCore directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitCore should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BitCore using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

