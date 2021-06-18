BitMax Token (BTMX) Trading 35.9% Higher Over Last 7 Days

BitMax Token (CURRENCY:BTMX) traded up 7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on June 18th. One BitMax Token coin can currently be bought for $1.85 or 0.00003421 BTC on popular exchanges. BitMax Token has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion and $13.93 million worth of BitMax Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, BitMax Token has traded 35.9% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002826 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $20.95 or 0.00059109 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.81 or 0.00024866 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00003854 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002826 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $260.90 or 0.00736149 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.38 or 0.00043383 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.54 or 0.00083354 BTC.

BitMax Token Profile

BTMX is a coin. It was first traded on November 10th, 2018. BitMax Token’s total supply is 780,615,274 coins and its circulating supply is 660,615,274 coins. BitMax Token’s official message board is medium.com/bitmax-io . BitMax Token’s official Twitter account is @BitMax_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for BitMax Token is bitmax.io . The Reddit community for BitMax Token is /r/BitMax

According to CryptoCompare, “BTMX is a non-refundable functional utility token which will be used as the unit of exchange between participants on BitMax. The goal of introducing BTMX is to provide a convenient and secure mode of payment and settlement between participants who interact within the ecosystem on BitMax. The native digital cryptographically-secured utility token of BitMax (BTMX) is a major component of the ecosystem on BitMax, and is designed to be used solely as the primary token on the platform. BTMX will initially be issued by the Distributor as ERC-20 standard compliant digital tokens on the Ethereum blockchain. “

BitMax Token Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitMax Token directly using U.S. dollars.

