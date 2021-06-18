Bitradio (BRO) Trading 3.3% Lower This Week

Bitradio (CURRENCY:BRO) traded down 12% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on June 18th. Bitradio has a market capitalization of $50,687.46 and $85.00 worth of Bitradio was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bitradio coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0050 or 0.00000014 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Bitradio has traded 3.3% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

WINk (WIN) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000347 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded down 28.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00004105 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.96 or 0.00008266 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0358 or 0.00000100 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded 20.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000477 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded down 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.71 or 0.00010355 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

Warp Finance (WARP) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $157.77 or 0.00439977 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) traded up 88.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000025 BTC.

About Bitradio

Bitradio is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 11th, 2017. Bitradio’s total supply is 15,098,762 coins and its circulating supply is 10,098,758 coins. Bitradio’s official website is www.bitrad.io . Bitradio’s official Twitter account is @bitrad_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitradio is a PoS cryptocurrency that allows users to listen to their radio station via webstream. Users get BRO tokens for their activity in the platform. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Bitradio Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitradio directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitradio should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitradio using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

