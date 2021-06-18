BitRewards (BIT) Reaches 24-Hour Trading Volume of $20.00

BitRewards (CURRENCY:BIT) traded down 8.8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on June 18th. During the last week, BitRewards has traded down 14.9% against the U.S. dollar. One BitRewards coin can currently be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. BitRewards has a market capitalization of $27,893.12 and $20.00 worth of BitRewards was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About BitRewards

BIT is a coin. BitRewards’ total supply is 544,070,956 coins and its circulating supply is 342,725,114 coins. BitRewards’ official message board is medium.com/@bitrewards . BitRewards’ official Twitter account is @BitrewardsXbr and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for BitRewards is bitrewards.network . The Reddit community for BitRewards is /r/BitRewards_Official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “BitRewards is a blockchain loyalty platform and ecosystem that enables retailers to reward their customers' purchases, friends' invited and other configurable actions with crypto-currency. BIT is the ERC20 token used for rewards within the BitRewards platform. “

Buying and Selling BitRewards

