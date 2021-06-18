BITTO (BITTO) Price Reaches $0.12 on Exchanges

BITTO (CURRENCY:BITTO) traded down 5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on June 18th. One BITTO coin can now be bought for approximately $0.12 or 0.00000325 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. BITTO has a market capitalization of $353,736.47 and $48,041.00 worth of BITTO was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, BITTO has traded down 4.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0948 or 0.00000264 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0968 or 0.00000270 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $72.08 or 0.00201004 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00002095 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0299 or 0.00000083 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $228.89 or 0.00638314 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded down 75.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00003644 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0214 or 0.00000060 BTC.

About BITTO

BITTO (CRYPTO:BITTO) is a coin. Its launch date was December 21st, 2017. BITTO’s total supply is 17,709,627 coins and its circulating supply is 3,036,861 coins. BITTO’s official website is www.bittoexchange.com . The Reddit community for BITTO is https://reddit.com/r/bittoexchange and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . BITTO’s official Twitter account is @BittoExchange and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for BITTO is medium.com/@bittoexchange

According to CryptoCompare, “BITTO is a crypto financial platform. It provides the users with a set of investment tools, which allows them to trade (buy/sell) cryptocurrencies between them through the BITTO Trading Exchange or to access crypto banking features by using the BITTO Banking System. In addition, a lending platform is available at BITTO for the users who wish to perform P2P (Peer to Peer) lending contracts. The BITTO token is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency. It is the official digital asset of BITTO and it will primarily serve the users as a medium to exchange value within the community. “

Buying and Selling BITTO

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BITTO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BITTO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BITTO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

