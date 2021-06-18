BITTUP Price Reaches $0.0907 on Top Exchanges (BTU)

BITTUP (CURRENCY:BTU) traded 30.9% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on June 18th. Over the last week, BITTUP has traded up 13.2% against the US dollar. One BITTUP coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0907 or 0.00000251 BTC on exchanges. BITTUP has a total market cap of $487,098.18 and $438.00 worth of BITTUP was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002772 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $21.54 or 0.00059605 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.11 or 0.00025223 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00003942 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002773 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $267.57 or 0.00740489 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $15.76 or 0.00043627 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.99 or 0.00082997 BTC.

About BITTUP

BTU is a coin. BITTUP’s total supply is 21,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,369,927 coins. BITTUP’s official Twitter account is @BtuProtocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Booking Token Unit (BTU) protocol is a standardized building block for any decentralized application (dApp) or web site willing to implement booking features for their end-users. The BTU protocol also brings interoperability among decentralized applications that incorporate it. BTU token will be an ERC20 token running the protocol. All platforms implementing the BTU protocol would benefit from a hybrid approach combining an on-chain smart contract and off-chain software components, providing more scalability. “

