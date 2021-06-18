Bitzeny Reaches Market Capitalization of $107,523.53 (ZNY)

Bitzeny (CURRENCY:ZNY) traded 6.8% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on June 18th. Bitzeny has a market cap of $107,523.53 and approximately $9.00 worth of Bitzeny was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bitzeny coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0014 or 0.00000004 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Bitzeny has traded down 23.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000821 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $155.30 or 0.00436527 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.65 or 0.00007457 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0250 or 0.00000070 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.03 or 0.00011322 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000562 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0764 or 0.00000215 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00003943 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000397 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0327 or 0.00000092 BTC.

Bitzeny Profile

ZNY is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 8th, 2014. Bitzeny’s total supply is 197,510,000 coins and its circulating supply is 75,614,500 coins. The Reddit community for Bitzeny is /r/bitzeny and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bitzeny’s official website is bitzeny.org . Bitzeny’s official Twitter account is @bitzeny and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitzeny is a scrypt based alternative crypto currency witha hard cap of 250 million units. “

Bitzeny Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitzeny directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitzeny should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitzeny using one of the exchanges listed above.

