BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL) Shares Sold by WCM Investment Management LLC

WCM Investment Management LLC decreased its stake in BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL) by 22.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 76,434 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 22,369 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.13% of BlackLine worth $8,285,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in shares of BlackLine by 240.0% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 204 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in BlackLine by 242.6% in the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 233 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in BlackLine by 372.4% in the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 274 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its holdings in BlackLine by 337.2% in the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 800 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 617 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in BlackLine by 11.9% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 827 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. 93.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Therese Tucker sold 10,000 shares of BlackLine stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.39, for a total transaction of $1,013,900.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 103,979 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,542,430.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Mark Partin sold 5,000 shares of BlackLine stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.79, for a total value of $518,950.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 102,584 shares in the company, valued at $10,647,193.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 117,920 shares of company stock worth $12,597,550. 10.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on BlackLine in a report on Thursday, March 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price target for the company. Bank of America initiated coverage on BlackLine in a report on Friday, April 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. BTIG Research reduced their target price on BlackLine from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. TheStreet downgraded BlackLine from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised BlackLine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. BlackLine has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $134.82.

Shares of BlackLine stock opened at $107.28 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.14, a current ratio of 5.11 and a quick ratio of 5.11. The business’s 50 day moving average is $108.51. The firm has a market cap of $6.23 billion, a PE ratio of -84.47 and a beta of 0.90. BlackLine, Inc. has a twelve month low of $71.20 and a twelve month high of $154.61.

BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.06. BlackLine had a negative return on equity of 1.30% and a negative net margin of 19.79%. The firm had revenue of $98.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $96.07 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.10 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that BlackLine, Inc. will post -0.58 EPS for the current year.

BlackLine, Inc provides cloud-based solutions to automate and streamline accounting and finance operations in the United States and internationally. It offers financial close management solutions that include account reconciliations providing a centralized workspace from which users can collaborate to complete account reconciliations; transaction matching that analyzes and reconciles high volumes of individual transactions from different sources of data based upon user-configured logic; task management, which enables users to create and manage processes and task lists; journal entry that allows users to manually or automatically generate, review, and post manual journal entries; variance analysis that monitors and identifies anomalous fluctuations in balance sheet and income statement account balances; consolidation integrity manager that manages the automated system-to-system tie-out process that occurs during the consolidation phase of the financial close; and compliance that facilitates compliance-related initiatives, consolidates project management, and provides visibility over control self-assessments and testing.

