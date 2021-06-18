BlackRock Inc. Acquires 176,124 Shares of Genesco Inc. (NYSE:GCO)

BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Genesco Inc. (NYSE:GCO) by 7.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,472,727 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 176,124 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 16.53% of Genesco worth $117,455,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Genesco during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Genesco by 860.9% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 1,102 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Genesco during the 1st quarter worth $309,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new position in shares of Genesco during the 4th quarter worth $203,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in shares of Genesco during the 4th quarter worth $215,000. 90.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE GCO opened at $55.66 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market cap of $832.45 million, a PE ratio of 9.31 and a beta of 2.24. Genesco Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.07 and a 1-year high of $63.29. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $53.78.

Genesco (NYSE:GCO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by $1.32. The firm had revenue of $538.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $449.15 million. Genesco had a return on equity of 8.95% and a net margin of 4.26%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 92.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($3.65) EPS. Analysts predict that Genesco Inc. will post 4.33 EPS for the current year.

In other Genesco news, Director Kathleen Mason sold 460 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.00, for a total value of $27,140.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 45,932 shares in the company, valued at $2,709,988. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on GCO shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Genesco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 31st. Pivotal Research increased their price target on Genesco from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, TheStreet raised Genesco from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th.

Genesco Company Profile

Genesco Inc operates as a retailer and wholesaler of footwear, apparel, and accessories. The company operates through four segments: Journeys Group, Schuh Group, Johnston & Murphy Group, and Licensed Brands. The Journeys Group segment offers footwear and accessories through the Journeys, Journeys Kidz, and Little Burgundy retail chains, as well as through e-commerce and catalogs for young men, women, and children.

