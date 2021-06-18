BlackRock Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in AdvanSix Inc. (NYSE:ASIX)

BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in AdvanSix Inc. (NYSE:ASIX) by 7.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,637,818 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 308,615 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 16.53% of AdvanSix worth $124,385,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Hancock Whitney Corp raised its stake in shares of AdvanSix by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 12,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after acquiring an additional 534 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of AdvanSix by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 102,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,741,000 after acquiring an additional 921 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of AdvanSix by 98.6% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 1,606 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of AdvanSix by 112.6% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after acquiring an additional 4,027 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in AdvanSix by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 53,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,075,000 after buying an additional 4,100 shares during the period. 84.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other AdvanSix news, SVP Willem L. Blindenbach sold 3,675 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.84, for a total transaction of $102,312.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $742,910.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 4,075 shares of company stock valued at $114,328. 3.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of ASIX stock opened at $28.15 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $789.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.19 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.20. AdvanSix Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.28 and a 1-year high of $33.28. The business’s fifty day moving average is $30.38.

AdvanSix (NYSE:ASIX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.26. AdvanSix had a net margin of 5.33% and a return on equity of 14.91%. Equities research analysts predict that AdvanSix Inc. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of AdvanSix from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AdvanSix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th.

AdvanSix Inc manufactures and sells polymer resins in the United States and internationally. It offers Nylon 6, a polymer resin, which is a synthetic material used to produce fibers, filaments, engineered plastics and films. The company also provides caprolactam to manufacture polymer resins; ammonium sulfate fertilizers to distributors, farm cooperatives, and retailers; and acetone that are used in the production of adhesives, paints, coatings, solvents, herbicides, and other engineered plastic resins, as well as other intermediate chemicals, including phenol, alpha-methylstyrene, cyclohexanone, methyl ethyl ketoxime, acetaldehyde oxime, 2-pentanone oxime, cyclohexanol, sulfuric acid, ammonia, and carbon dioxide.

