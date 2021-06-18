BlackRock Inc. Buys 5,330,333 Shares of Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV)

BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV) by 13.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 45,290,153 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,330,333 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 0.29% of Ambev worth $124,094,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ruffer LLP bought a new stake in shares of Ambev in the 4th quarter worth approximately $211,673,000. Seafarer Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Ambev by 17.5% in the 1st quarter. Seafarer Capital Partners LLC now owns 18,528,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,766,000 after buying an additional 2,756,000 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Ambev by 16.8% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 18,908,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,859,000 after buying an additional 2,713,282 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Ambev by 125.2% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,628,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,162,000 after buying an additional 2,572,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RWC Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in shares of Ambev in the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,931,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.58% of the company’s stock.

ABEV has been the topic of several research reports. Scotiabank initiated coverage on Ambev in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Itau BBA Securities restated a “market perform” rating and set a $3.60 price target on shares of Ambev in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ambev from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered Ambev from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Barclays upgraded Ambev from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $2.50 to $4.00 in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.80.

Shares of NYSE:ABEV opened at $3.76 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $3.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.16 billion, a PE ratio of 25.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 1.07. Ambev S.A. has a 12-month low of $2.13 and a 12-month high of $3.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Ambev (NYSE:ABEV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03. The business had revenue of $3.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.72 billion. Ambev had a return on equity of 17.03% and a net margin of 20.69%. Sell-side analysts predict that Ambev S.A. will post 0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ambev Company Profile

Ambev SA, through its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells beer, draft beer, carbonated soft drinks (CSD), other non-alcoholic beverages, malt, and food products in the Americas. It operates through three segments: Brazil; Central America and the Caribbean; Latin America South; and Canada. The company offers beer primarily under the Skol, Brahma, Antarctica, Brahva, Brahva Gold, Extra, Budweiser, Bud Light, Stella Artois, Corona, Modelo Especial, Beck, Leffe, Hoegaarden, Bucanero, Cristal, Mayabe, Cacique, Presidente, Brahma Light, President Light, Bohemia, The One, Banks, Deputy, Quilmes ClÃ¡sica, PaceÃ±a, TaquiÃ±a, Huari, Becker, CusqueÃ±a, Pilsen, Ouro Fino, Patricia, Michelob Ultra, Busch, Labatt Blue, Alexander Keith's, and Kokanee brands.

