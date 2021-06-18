BlackRock Inc. Grows Position in Domo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOMO)

BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Domo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOMO) by 3.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,210,820 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 67,347 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 7.09% of Domo worth $124,448,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DOMO. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in Domo in the 1st quarter valued at $123,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Domo in the 4th quarter valued at $208,000. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC bought a new position in Domo in the 4th quarter valued at $216,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in Domo in the 1st quarter valued at $217,000. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Domo in the 4th quarter valued at $225,000. 64.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on DOMO shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Domo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. JMP Securities upped their price objective on Domo from $80.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Domo from $91.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Domo from $76.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Domo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Monday, March 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Domo currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.14.

Shares of DOMO opened at $76.73 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $63.49. The stock has a market cap of $2.39 billion, a PE ratio of -29.51 and a beta of 2.96. Domo, Inc. has a 52-week low of $29.29 and a 52-week high of $79.00.

Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by $0.18. The company had revenue of $60.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.24 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.65) EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Domo, Inc. will post -2.46 EPS for the current year.

Domo Profile

Domo, Inc operates a cloud-based platform in the United States. Its platform digitally connects from the chief executive officer to the frontline employee with the people, data, and systems in an organization, giving them access to real-time data and insights, and allowing them to manage business from smartphones.

