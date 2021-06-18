BlackRock Inc. Has $124.20 Million Stock Position in SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN)

BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN) by 9.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,327,127 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 538,073 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 17.44% of SpartanNash worth $124,202,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in SpartanNash during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SpartanNash during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of SpartanNash by 485.1% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 2,217 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of SpartanNash during the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of SpartanNash by 9,650.0% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 2,702 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.04% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SPTN opened at $19.98 on Friday. SpartanNash has a 1-year low of $15.75 and a 1-year high of $23.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $20.09. The company has a market capitalization of $724.08 million, a PE ratio of 8.92 and a beta of 0.80.

SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, June 1st. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.56. SpartanNash had a net margin of 0.87% and a return on equity of 11.89%. The business had revenue of $2.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.73 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.67 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that SpartanNash will post 1.78 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.00%. SpartanNash’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.62%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SPTN. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of SpartanNash in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SpartanNash from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.17.

SpartanNash Company distributes and retails grocery products. It operates in three segments: Food Distribution, Military, and Retail. The Food Distribution segment offers approximately 68,000 stock-keeping units, such as dry groceries, produce, dairy products, meat, delicatessen items, bakery goods, frozen food, seafood, floral products, general merchandise, beverages, tobacco products, health and beauty care, and pharmacy products to independent retailers, national retailers, food service distributors, e-commerce providers, and corporate owned retail stores.

