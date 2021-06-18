BlackRock Inc. Increases Holdings in Vocera Communications, Inc. (NYSE:VCRA)

BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vocera Communications, Inc. (NYSE:VCRA) by 16.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,252,790 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 451,916 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 9.53% of Vocera Communications worth $125,102,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new position in Vocera Communications during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new position in Vocera Communications during the first quarter valued at $76,000. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in Vocera Communications during the fourth quarter valued at $209,000. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new position in Vocera Communications during the fourth quarter valued at $215,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Vocera Communications in the first quarter worth $480,000.

Get Vocera Communications alerts:

In other Vocera Communications news, CEO Brent D. Lang sold 9,158 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.68, for a total transaction of $335,915.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Ronald A. Paulus sold 2,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.88, for a total value of $81,312.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $400,292.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 66,751 shares of company stock valued at $2,332,368 in the last three months. 1.93% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of VCRA opened at $37.26 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.70, a current ratio of 4.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. Vocera Communications, Inc. has a one year low of $19.51 and a one year high of $55.60. The company has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -177.42 and a beta of 0.13. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $35.75.

Vocera Communications (NYSE:VCRA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.14. Vocera Communications had a positive return on equity of 0.85% and a negative net margin of 3.30%. The business had revenue of $48.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.62 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Vocera Communications, Inc. will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on VCRA. BTIG Research began coverage on Vocera Communications in a research note on Monday, June 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Vocera Communications in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Vocera Communications in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $46.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Vocera Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.20.

Vocera Communications Profile

Vocera Communications, Inc provides secure, integrated, and intelligent communication and workflow solutions that empowers mobile workers in healthcare, hospitality, retail, energy, education, and other mission-critical mobile work environments in the United States and internationally. The company's communication solution integrates with other clinical systems, including electronic health records, nurse call systems, and patient monitoring, as well as to provide critical data, alerts, alarms, and clinical context that enable workflow.

Read More: Using other technical indicators with support levels

Receive News & Ratings for Vocera Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vocera Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.