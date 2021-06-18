BlackRock Inc. Invests $124.49 Million in Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK)

BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 2,869,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $124,491,000. BlackRock Inc. owned about 2.93% of Chesapeake Energy at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHK. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Chesapeake Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $1,849,000. Calamos Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Chesapeake Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $735,000. Deltec Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Chesapeake Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $416,000. CarVal Investors LP acquired a new position in Chesapeake Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $115,974,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Chesapeake Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $10,377,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.12% of the company’s stock.

CHK opened at $53.76 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $49.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Chesapeake Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $40.00 and a twelve month high of $56.99. The company has a market cap of $5.26 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.24.

Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:CHK) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $14.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.85 by $12.64. Chesapeake Energy had a net margin of 109.73% and a negative return on equity of 109.73%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Chesapeake Energy Co. will post 6.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a Not Available dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 24th were issued a $1.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 21st. Chesapeake Energy’s payout ratio is -12.65%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Seaport Global Securities restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Chesapeake Energy in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Chesapeake Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Chesapeake Energy from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. MKM Partners upgraded shares of Chesapeake Energy from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Chesapeake Energy from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Chesapeake Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.00.

Chesapeake Energy Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of properties for the production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGL) from underground reservoirs in the United States. The company holds interests in natural gas resource plays, including the Marcellus in Northern Appalachian Basin in Pennsylvania; Haynesville located in Northwestern Louisiana; Eagle Ford in South Texas; Brazos Valley in Southeast Texas; and Powder River Basin in Wyoming.

