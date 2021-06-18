BlackRock Inc. Purchases 247,045 Shares of Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT)

BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT) by 6.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,007,730 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 247,045 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 2.08% of Virtu Financial worth $124,440,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Virtu Financial by 50.6% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 28,073 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $872,000 after acquiring an additional 9,427 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC bought a new stake in Virtu Financial during the 1st quarter valued at $2,491,000. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Virtu Financial during the 1st quarter valued at $620,000. Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Virtu Financial by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 11,224 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $349,000 after acquiring an additional 1,364 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new stake in Virtu Financial during the 1st quarter valued at $363,000. 56.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VIRT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup increased their price objective on Virtu Financial from $29.00 to $32.50 in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Virtu Financial from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Virtu Financial from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on Virtu Financial from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.69.

In other Virtu Financial news, COO Brett Fairclough sold 125,000 shares of Virtu Financial stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.85, for a total transaction of $3,606,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Company insiders own 63.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VIRT stock opened at $29.39 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.58 and a beta of -0.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $29.88. Virtu Financial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.03 and a 1 year high of $32.35.

Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.74. The company had revenue of $728.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $482.85 million. Virtu Financial had a return on equity of 45.67% and a net margin of 20.53%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.05 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Virtu Financial, Inc. will post 4.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.27%. Virtu Financial’s payout ratio is currently 16.67%.

About Virtu Financial

Virtu Financial, Inc, financial services company, provides execution services and data, analytics, and connectivity products to clients worldwide. Its product suite includes offerings in execution, liquidity sourcing, analytics and broker-neutral, and multi-dealer platforms in workflow technology. The company's solutions enable clients to trade on various venues across countries and in multiple asset classes, including global equities, ETFs, foreign exchange, futures, fixed income, and other commodities.

