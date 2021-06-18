BlackRock Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Quanterix Co. (NASDAQ:QTRX)

BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Quanterix Co. (NASDAQ:QTRX) by 9.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,914,302 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 171,259 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 5.27% of Quanterix worth $111,928,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. American International Group Inc. raised its stake in Quanterix by 14.7% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 14,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $820,000 after buying an additional 1,794 shares during the last quarter. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. raised its stake in Quanterix by 187.5% in the first quarter. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. now owns 107,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,275,000 after buying an additional 70,000 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its stake in Quanterix by 1.5% in the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 24,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,449,000 after buying an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in Quanterix by 29.3% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 64,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,765,000 after buying an additional 14,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in Quanterix by 28.4% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 8,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $480,000 after buying an additional 1,815 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on QTRX shares. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Quanterix in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on Quanterix from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Quanterix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Quanterix in a report on Friday, June 4th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $53.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.25.

In related news, CEO E Kevin Hrusovsky sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.01, for a total transaction of $330,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, SVP David C. Duffy sold 1,667 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.00, for a total value of $85,017.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 55,185 shares of company stock worth $3,151,619. 15.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of QTRX stock opened at $65.38 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $56.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -68.82 and a beta of 1.54. Quanterix Co. has a fifty-two week low of $25.44 and a fifty-two week high of $92.57.

Quanterix (NASDAQ:QTRX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by $0.03. Quanterix had a negative return on equity of 11.92% and a negative net margin of 30.37%. On average, research analysts predict that Quanterix Co. will post -1.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Quanterix Profile

Quanterix Corporation, a life sciences company, develops and markets digital immunoassay platforms that advances precision health for life sciences research and diagnostics in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. The company offers HD-X instrument, a sensitive automated multiplex protein detection platform; and SR-X instrument that enables researchers to apply Simoa detection technology in various applications, including direct detection of nucleic acids.

