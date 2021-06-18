BlackRock World Mining Trust (LON:BRWM) Shares Pass Below 50 Day Moving Average of $640.30

BlackRock World Mining Trust plc (LON:BRWM) shares crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 640.30 ($8.37) and traded as low as GBX 581.10 ($7.59). BlackRock World Mining Trust shares last traded at GBX 605 ($7.90), with a volume of 1,527,814 shares.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 639.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.76, a current ratio of 0.08 and a quick ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.07 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.74.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 27th will be paid a GBX 4.50 ($0.06) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. BlackRock World Mining Trust’s payout ratio is presently 0.18%.

In other news, insider Ollie Oliveira purchased 2,200 shares of BlackRock World Mining Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 674 ($8.81) per share, with a total value of £14,828 ($19,372.88).

BlackRock World Mining Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock Fund Managers Limited. It is managed by BlackRock Investment Management (UK) Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the mining and metal sectors.

