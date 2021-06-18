Blair William & Co. IL Boosts Stock Position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 7.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 337,141 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,745 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $75,567,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MCD. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 4,288.9% in the fourth quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 2,765 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $593,000 after purchasing an additional 2,702 shares in the last quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in McDonald’s by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 21,126 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $4,533,000 after buying an additional 266 shares during the period. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc purchased a new position in McDonald’s during the fourth quarter worth $295,000. AGF Investments Inc. boosted its stake in McDonald’s by 50.6% during the fourth quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 360,287 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $77,311,000 after buying an additional 121,039 shares during the period. Finally, Whitener Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in McDonald’s by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Whitener Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,336 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $2,217,000 after buying an additional 483 shares during the period. 66.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MCD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $250.00 to $259.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $235.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $238.00 to $261.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $247.36.

Shares of MCD traded down $3.70 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $230.18. 92,166 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,939,468. McDonald’s Co. has a 1-year low of $178.88 and a 1-year high of $238.18. The company has a market capitalization of $171.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.39, a PEG ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.63. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $233.16.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The fast-food giant reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $5.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.02 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 59.01% and a net margin of 26.31%. McDonald’s’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.47 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that McDonald’s Co. will post 8.59 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st were given a $1.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.24%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 85.29%.

About McDonald’s

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products and beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated 39,198 restaurants. McDonald's Corporation was founded in 1940 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

