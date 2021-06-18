Blair William & Co. IL Buys 10,250 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 1.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 732,922 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,250 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Walmart were worth $99,553,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in WMT. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walmart in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new position in shares of Walmart in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Walmart in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Perennial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Walmart in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Clark Estates Inc. NY acquired a new position in Walmart in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. 29.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Walmart news, Director S Robson Walton sold 584,625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.97, for a total value of $82,999,211.25. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,507,124 shares in the company, valued at $1,491,696,394.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 1,549,788 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.27, for a total transaction of $220,488,338.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,748,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $960,120,476.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,397,558 shares of company stock worth $2,030,821,147 in the last quarter. 50.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE WMT traded down $2.74 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $134.98. 250,978 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,647,938. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market cap of $378.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.03, a PEG ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 0.46. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $140.28. Walmart Inc. has a 1-year low of $117.66 and a 1-year high of $153.66.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The retailer reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.48. The business had revenue of $138.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.53 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 2.18% and a return on equity of 19.92%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.18 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 5.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Walmart announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, February 18th that authorizes the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the retailer to buy up to 5.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on WMT. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Walmart from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Walmart from $165.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. MKM Partners upped their target price on shares of Walmart from $141.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Walmart in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. Walmart has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $162.20.

About Walmart

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

