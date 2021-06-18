Blair William & Co. IL Buys 9,583 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 1.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 632,409 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,583 shares during the period. The Home Depot comprises about 0.7% of Blair William & Co. IL’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Blair William & Co. IL owned approximately 0.06% of The Home Depot worth $193,043,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of HD. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Home Depot during the fourth quarter valued at about $3,528,000. Eagle Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in The Home Depot by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 19,425 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $5,160,000 after buying an additional 261 shares during the period. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its holdings in The Home Depot by 856.8% in the 4th quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 3,320 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $882,000 after buying an additional 2,973 shares during the period. Camden National Bank grew its stake in shares of The Home Depot by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 2,563 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $681,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the period. Finally, Bouvel Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Home Depot during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 69.48% of the company’s stock.

In other The Home Depot news, EVP Matt Carey sold 113,138 shares of The Home Depot stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.00, for a total value of $35,751,608.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 78,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,835,704. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on shares of The Home Depot from $288.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of The Home Depot from $330.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of The Home Depot from $319.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of The Home Depot from $295.00 to $317.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of The Home Depot from $305.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $326.96.

HD traded down $1.22 on Friday, hitting $301.90. The company had a trading volume of 189,599 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,350,391. The stock has a market cap of $321.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.05. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1 year low of $240.25 and a 1 year high of $345.69. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $319.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.85, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 1.11.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.08 by $0.78. The company had revenue of $37.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.68 billion. The Home Depot had a return on equity of 963.88% and a net margin of 10.45%. The Home Depot’s revenue was up 32.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.08 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 13.9 EPS for the current year.

The Home Depot declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, May 20th that authorizes the company to buyback $20.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the home improvement retailer to purchase up to 5.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd were given a $1.65 dividend. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 2nd. The Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.86%.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, building materials, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

