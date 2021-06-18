Blair William & Co. IL Cuts Position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Blair William & Co. IL lowered its stake in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 12.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 543,510 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 73,950 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Facebook were worth $160,080,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. RBA Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Facebook in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. ADE LLC acquired a new position in shares of Facebook in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new position in shares of Facebook in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Baron Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Facebook by 71.4% in the 1st quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC now owns 120 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new position in shares of Facebook during the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on FB shares. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price objective on Facebook from $375.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. KGI Securities began coverage on Facebook in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $420.00 price objective for the company. Barclays boosted their price objective on Facebook from $350.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Facebook from $385.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, MKM Partners boosted their price target on Facebook from $340.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $370.93.

Shares of NASDAQ FB traded down $5.06 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $331.45. 472,032 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,393,684. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $318.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $939.81 billion, a PE ratio of 28.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.30. Facebook, Inc. has a one year low of $207.11 and a one year high of $339.92.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The social networking company reported $3.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.94. The firm had revenue of $26.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.61 billion. Facebook had a net margin of 35.74% and a return on equity of 27.54%. The company’s revenue was up 47.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.71 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Facebook, Inc. will post 13.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.13, for a total transaction of $25,519,049.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 250 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $336.99, for a total transaction of $84,247.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 8,890 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,995,841.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,154,617 shares of company stock worth $678,694,573. Insiders own 14.01% of the company’s stock.

Facebook Profile

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

