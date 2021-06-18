Blair William & Co. IL Has $187.27 Million Stock Holdings in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 3.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 768,838 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,657 shares during the period. Stryker makes up approximately 0.7% of Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest position. Blair William & Co. IL owned 0.20% of Stryker worth $187,274,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Liberty Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Stryker by 10.7% during the first quarter. Liberty Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,319 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,026,000 after acquiring an additional 805 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC increased its stake in Stryker by 14.9% during the fourth quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 10,008 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,452,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in Stryker by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 203,242 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $49,802,000 after acquiring an additional 14,117 shares during the period. Lyell Wealth Management LP increased its stake in Stryker by 1.6% during the first quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP now owns 27,777 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $6,801,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares during the period. Finally, Winslow Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Stryker by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Winslow Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,748 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $4,810,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.31% of the company’s stock.

SYK has been the topic of several analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on Stryker from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Truist upped their price objective on Stryker from $245.00 to $255.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Stryker from $240.00 to $273.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Barclays started coverage on Stryker in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $280.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on Stryker from $255.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $268.18.

Shares of SYK traded down $2.75 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $256.80. The stock had a trading volume of 6,128 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,167,981. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Stryker Co. has a 52 week low of $171.75 and a 52 week high of $268.04. The company’s 50-day moving average is $255.68. The company has a market cap of $96.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.96.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The medical technology company reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.99 by ($0.06). Stryker had a net margin of 9.57% and a return on equity of 21.90%. The firm had revenue of $3.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.94 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.84 EPS. Stryker’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Stryker Co. will post 9.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.92%.

In other Stryker news, CEO Kevin Lobo sold 107,795 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.79, for a total transaction of $27,572,883.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP M Kathryn Fink sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $1,000,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Stryker

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. The MedSurg segment offers surgical equipment and surgical navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment and intensive care disposable products, reprocessed and remanufactured medical devices, and other medical device products that are used in various medical specialties.

