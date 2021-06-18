Blair William & Co. IL Has $203.37 Million Stock Position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Blair William & Co. IL lowered its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 5.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,697,015 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 90,522 shares during the period. Abbott Laboratories makes up 0.8% of Blair William & Co. IL’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Blair William & Co. IL owned about 0.10% of Abbott Laboratories worth $203,370,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 0.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 134,074,306 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $16,067,466,000 after purchasing an additional 647,496 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 26,687,412 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $2,922,006,000 after purchasing an additional 1,316,343 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 1.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 25,982,737 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $3,104,280,000 after acquiring an additional 341,890 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 21,322,955 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $2,334,649,000 after acquiring an additional 572,841 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Polen Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 1.1% during the first quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 20,712,324 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $2,482,165,000 after acquiring an additional 220,118 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Abbott Laboratories alerts:

In other Abbott Laboratories news, SVP Jared Watkin sold 94,576 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.90, for a total value of $11,339,662.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 59,783 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,167,981.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ABT stock traded down $0.85 during trading on Friday, reaching $110.78. 123,100 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,719,744. The company has a market capitalization of $196.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $116.91. Abbott Laboratories has a 1 year low of $86.16 and a 1 year high of $128.54.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $10.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.72 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 15.33% and a return on equity of 24.02%. Abbott Laboratories’s revenue was up 35.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.65 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.35 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 14th. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.32%.

ABT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $133.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $137.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Atlantic Securities started coverage on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $122.00 price objective for the company. BTIG Research reduced their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $130.00 to $116.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.00.

Abbott Laboratories Profile

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, MÃ©niÃ¨re's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

Featured Article: How does a dividend reinvestment plan work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT).

Receive News & Ratings for Abbott Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abbott Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.