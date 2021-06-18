Blair William & Co. IL Has $79.27 Million Holdings in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) by 6.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 282,957 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,336 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL owned approximately 0.05% of Linde worth $79,268,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Linde by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,736,556 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,890,678,000 after acquiring an additional 271,363 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Linde in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,719,979,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Linde by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 10,126,594 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,668,460,000 after acquiring an additional 866,271 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Linde by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,996,778 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,635,060,000 after acquiring an additional 295,298 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Linde by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,234,156 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,300,479,000 after acquiring an additional 159,634 shares in the last quarter. 73.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Linde alerts:

LIN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Linde from $330.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Linde from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $335.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Linde from $285.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, HSBC boosted their price objective on shares of Linde from $272.00 to $333.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $314.12.

Shares of LIN traded down $2.79 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $284.45. The stock had a trading volume of 42,609 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,791,106. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Linde plc has a 52 week low of $204.02 and a 52 week high of $305.71. The company’s 50-day moving average is $293.41. The company has a market cap of $147.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.78.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $7.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.07 billion. Linde had a net margin of 10.48% and a return on equity of 9.66%. Equities analysts forecast that Linde plc will post 10.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 3rd were paid a $1.06 dividend. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 2nd. Linde’s payout ratio is presently 51.52%.

Linde Profile

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon dioxide, hydrogen, helium, electronic and specialty gases, acetylene, and carbon monoxide. The company also designs and constructs turnkey process plants, such as olefin, natural gas, air separation, hydrogen and synthesis gas, and other plants.

Recommended Story: Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Linde plc (NYSE:LIN).

Receive News & Ratings for Linde Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Linde and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.