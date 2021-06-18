Blair William & Co. IL Has $82.38 Million Stock Position in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 37.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 582,400 shares of the payment services company’s stock after buying an additional 159,379 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL owned approximately 0.07% of American Express worth $82,375,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AXP. Norges Bank acquired a new position in American Express in the 4th quarter valued at about $816,426,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of American Express by 253.7% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,194,163 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $451,782,000 after purchasing an additional 2,291,101 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in shares of American Express by 206.4% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,921,585 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $232,339,000 after purchasing an additional 1,294,462 shares in the last quarter. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI acquired a new position in shares of American Express during the 4th quarter worth approximately $124,086,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of American Express by 25.2% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,059,501 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $611,741,000 after purchasing an additional 1,018,919 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AXP stock traded down $4.10 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $158.03. 161,204 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,354,431. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $156.22. The stock has a market cap of $126.95 billion, a PE ratio of 25.89, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.30. American Express has a 12 month low of $89.11 and a 12 month high of $167.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The payment services company reported $2.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by $1.13. The firm had revenue of $9.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.19 billion. American Express had a net margin of 14.29% and a return on equity of 18.49%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.41 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that American Express will post 7.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 1st. American Express’s payout ratio is currently 32.21%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on AXP. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of American Express from $131.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price target on shares of American Express in a report on Monday, June 7th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of American Express from $139.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of American Express from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $138.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of American Express from $128.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. American Express presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $133.33.

American Express Company Profile

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

