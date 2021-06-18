BLAST (BLAST) Trading 6.2% Lower Over Last Week

BLAST (CURRENCY:BLAST) traded down 11.6% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on June 18th. In the last seven days, BLAST has traded down 6.2% against the US dollar. One BLAST coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges. BLAST has a market cap of $31,304.70 and approximately $8.00 worth of BLAST was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

TerraUSD (UST) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002835 BTC.

DeFiChain (DFI) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.83 or 0.00007997 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00003933 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.33 or 0.00009425 BTC.

Titan Coin (TTN) traded up 36.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0210 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0541 or 0.00000153 BTC.

NerveNetwork (NVT) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0527 or 0.00000149 BTC.

ILCOIN (ILC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000015 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0821 or 0.00000232 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BLAST Profile

BLAST (BLAST) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. BLAST’s total supply is 47,787,479 coins. BLAST’s official Twitter account is @CryptoBLAST and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for BLAST is blastblastblast.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Blast is a PoW Blockchain with a supply-constricting economic model, low fees & very fast transactions. The focus is to provide support for software like the crypto blast video game, utilizing Segwit transactions for data tracking. “

Buying and Selling BLAST

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BLAST directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BLAST should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BLAST using one of the exchanges listed above.

