BLink (BLINK) Price Hits $0.0445 on Exchanges

BLink (CURRENCY:BLINK) traded down 3.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on June 18th. One BLink coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0445 or 0.00000125 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, BLink has traded 6.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. BLink has a market capitalization of $8.20 million and $7,588.00 worth of BLink was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002822 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.11 or 0.00059488 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $8.76 or 0.00024687 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00003893 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002823 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $260.98 or 0.00735283 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.42 or 0.00043447 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $29.46 or 0.00083006 BTC.

BLink (CRYPTO:BLINK) is a coin. BLink’s total supply is 999,999,999 coins and its circulating supply is 184,346,346 coins. BLink’s official website is blink.wink.org . BLink’s official message board is winkfoundation.medium.com . BLink’s official Twitter account is @blockmasonio and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Blockmason is a world-class developer of blockchain technology, focused on building the foundational base-layer frameworks that support the blockchain revolution. Its first product, the Credit Protocol, is designed to provide a standardized, secure and reliable means for recording and storing mutually-confirmed debt or credit obligations on the blockchain. Lndr, one of the first mobile dApps, leverages the blockchain to allow friends to quickly split bills or record and settle casual debts and IOUs. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BLink directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BLink should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BLink using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

