Block-Logic (BLTG) Price Down 8% This Week

Block-Logic (CURRENCY:BLTG) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on June 18th. Block-Logic has a market capitalization of $645,732.87 and $46,876.00 worth of Block-Logic was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Block-Logic has traded 8% lower against the dollar. One Block-Logic coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0282 or 0.00000077 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded 14.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000847 BTC.

Quiztok (QTCON) traded down 15.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0122 or 0.00000033 BTC.

TerraCredit (CREDIT) traded 26.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000275 BTC.

FLO (FLO) traded up 17% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0418 or 0.00000104 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

BOScoin (BOS) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000005 BTC.

PirateCash (PIRATE) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0419 or 0.00000115 BTC.

Actinium (ACM) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0309 or 0.00000085 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Block-Logic Profile

BLTG is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. Block-Logic’s total supply is 35,045,912 coins and its circulating supply is 22,899,329 coins. Block-Logic’s official website is block-logic.com. Block-Logic’s official Twitter account is @BlockLogicBLTG and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “As of July 2018, Block-Logic Technology Group and the token BLTG has been created from the Bitcoin-Lightning project. After a community-wide vote, it was decided that the project should be managed by community members rather than the original developers. The name was changed to avoid confusion with other similarly named projects and to better represent the vision and goals of the new project. All services will be made accessible through industry standard Application Programming Interfaces (API), enabling the integration between not only products developed by Block-Logic but also partners and 3rd party developers. Reward Allocation Reduction:”Every six months (or 262,080 blocks) the rewards per Block will be reduced by 1 until rewards per block are at 5. Rewards percentages for Masternodes, Staking and Governance will remain the same. It is expected that when the rewards are reduced to 5, the supply to the network will be sustainable and the increase or decrease of supply will be negligible to the number of tokens in circulation year on year. Block-Logic reserves the right to revisit and adjust the tokenomics annually.” “

Buying and Selling Block-Logic

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Block-Logic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Block-Logic should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Block-Logic using one of the exchanges listed above.

