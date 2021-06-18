BLOCKv Hits Market Capitalization of $48.98 Million (VEE)

BLOCKv (CURRENCY:VEE) traded down 3.7% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on June 18th. One BLOCKv coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0148 or 0.00000042 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, BLOCKv has traded 3.4% lower against the dollar. BLOCKv has a total market capitalization of $48.98 million and $419,410.00 worth of BLOCKv was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002815 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $21.12 or 0.00059381 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.87 or 0.00024935 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00003905 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002817 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $262.64 or 0.00738372 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.43 or 0.00043388 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.61 or 0.00083252 BTC.

BLOCKv Coin Profile

BLOCKv (CRYPTO:VEE) is a coin. Its genesis date was November 23rd, 2017. BLOCKv’s total supply is 3,646,271,241 coins and its circulating supply is 3,301,394,753 coins. The official website for BLOCKv is blockv.io . BLOCKv’s official Twitter account is @blockv_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for BLOCKv is /r/blockv and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for BLOCKv is medium.com/@blockv_io

According to CryptoCompare, “BLOCKv is a shared protocol for the blockchain developer stack. It enables the creation of smart digital objects (vAtoms) on different blockchains like Bitcoin, Ethereum and EON. vAtoms provide the holder with the all the advantages of cryptocurrency such as scarcity, ownership, and tradability, but can also take the form of collectibles, coupons, loyalty programs, gift cards, game items and much more, allowing users to own a virtual object much like you own a physical object. The V (VEE) token is an ERC20 token that powers all operations within the BLOCKv platform. “

BLOCKv Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BLOCKv directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BLOCKv should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BLOCKv using one of the exchanges listed above.

