Blue Prism Group plc (OTCMKTS:BPRMF) Short Interest Down 12.5% in May

Blue Prism Group plc (OTCMKTS:BPRMF) saw a large decline in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 530,500 shares, a decline of 12.5% from the May 13th total of 606,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 24,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 21.5 days.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BPRMF. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Blue Prism Group in a report on Friday, May 21st. Piper Sandler lowered Blue Prism Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised Blue Prism Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th.

Get Blue Prism Group alerts:

Blue Prism Group stock opened at $12.73 on Friday. Blue Prism Group has a 52 week low of $12.40 and a 52 week high of $26.08. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.22.

Blue Prism Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the licensing of robotic process automation software for enterprise-scale organizations in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers digital workforce platform; intelligent automation skills; blue prism digital exchange; process assessment tools; and blue prism Software-as-a-Service products.

Further Reading: Why do companies issue stock splits?

Receive News & Ratings for Blue Prism Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blue Prism Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.