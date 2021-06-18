Bluefield Solar Income Fund (LON:BSIF) Shares Down 0.2%

Bluefield Solar Income Fund Limited (LON:BSIF) was down 0.2% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 124.60 ($1.63) and last traded at GBX 124.80 ($1.63). Approximately 192,138 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 58% from the average daily volume of 457,548 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 125 ($1.63).

The firm has a market cap of £494.91 million and a PE ratio of 8.56. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 126.56.

Bluefield Solar Income Fund Company Profile (LON:BSIF)

Bluefield Solar Income Fund Ltd. is a close ended balanced mutual fund launched by Numis Securities Limited. The fund is managed by Bluefield Partners LLP. It invests the United Kingdom. The fund primarily invests in large-scale, long-life solar photovoltaic energy infrastructure assets with a focus on utility-scale assets and portfolios on greenfield, industrial and commercial sites through equity and/or debt instruments.

