Bombardier, Inc. Class B (TSE:BBD.B) Price Target Raised to C$1.55 at TD Securities

Bombardier, Inc. Class B (TSE:BBD.B) had its price target upped by stock analysts at TD Securities from C$1.20 to C$1.55 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “speculative buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 43.52% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$1.25 to C$1.35 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. CIBC reissued an “outperform” rating and set a C$0.80 price objective on shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B in a report on Thursday. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$0.70 to C$1.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$0.65 to C$0.80 in a report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised Bombardier, Inc. Class B from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from C$0.73 to C$1.20 in a report on Friday, May 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bombardier, Inc. Class B currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$1.05.

Shares of TSE BBD.B remained flat at $C$1.08 during midday trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,454,390 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,350,379. The firm has a market cap of C$2.63 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.49. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.95. Bombardier, Inc. Class B has a 12 month low of C$0.26 and a 12 month high of C$1.10.

Bombardier Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells transportation equipment worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Business Aircraft, Commercial Aircraft, Aerostructures and Engineering Services, and Transportation. The Business Aircraft segment designs, manufactures, and provides aftermarket support for Learjet, Challenger, and Global business jets.

