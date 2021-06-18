Bombardier (OTCMKTS:BDRBF) Price Target Raised to C$1.55

Bombardier (OTCMKTS:BDRBF) had its target price hoisted by analysts at TD Securities from C$1.20 to C$1.55 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on BDRBF. Desjardins lifted their target price on shares of Bombardier from $0.80 to $1.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Bombardier from $0.65 to $0.80 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Bombardier from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of Bombardier from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Bombardier from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $0.78.

OTCMKTS:BDRBF remained flat at $$0.87 during trading hours on Friday. 665,755 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,096,245. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.77. Bombardier has a one year low of $0.20 and a one year high of $0.94.

Bombardier Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells transportation equipment worldwide. The company designs, manufactures, and markets business jets; designs and manufactures a portfolio of commercial aircraft in the 50- to 100-seat categories, including the CRJ550, CRJ700, CRJ900, and CRJ1000 regional jets; designs, develops, and manufactures aircraft structural components, such as engine nacelles, fuselages, and wings; and provides aftermarket component repair, overhaul, and other engineering services.

