Bondly (BONDLY) Price Tops $0.15 on Exchanges

Bondly (CURRENCY:BONDLY) traded down 1.6% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on June 18th. Bondly has a total market capitalization of $15.26 million and $1.13 million worth of Bondly was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Bondly has traded 13.3% lower against the dollar. One Bondly coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.15 or 0.00000410 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002794 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $20.74 or 0.00057884 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.65 or 0.00024138 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00003689 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002793 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $256.48 or 0.00715959 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.51 or 0.00082366 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.15 or 0.00042296 BTC.

Bondly Coin Profile

Bondly (CRYPTO:BONDLY) is a coin. Its genesis date was December 8th, 2020. Bondly’s total supply is 983,620,758 coins and its circulating supply is 103,978,855 coins. The official website for Bondly is www.bondly.finance . The official message board for Bondly is bondlyfinance.medium.com . Bondly’s official Twitter account is @BondlyFinance and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “BONDProtect (BProtect) is a smart contract-based marketplace payment platform designed to make the buying and selling of any good or service easy and protected. It offers a set of capabilities that include escrow, recurring payments, and payment protection. It can be used as an individual merchant to sell digital products using the BProtect GUI or integrated into any online marketplace as a payment method comparable to other services like Paypal and Stripe. The core capability of BProtect focuses on the purchase, sale and transfer of digital assets including cryptocurrencies, non-fungible tokens (NFT) and more. “

Bondly Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bondly directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bondly should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bondly using one of the exchanges listed above.

