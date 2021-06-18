boohoo group (LON:BOO) Lifted to “Buy” at Liberum Capital

boohoo group (LON:BOO) was upgraded by equities researchers at Liberum Capital to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 380 ($4.96) target price on the stock. Liberum Capital’s price target suggests a potential upside of 16.39% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on BOO. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 460 ($6.01) price objective on shares of boohoo group in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Numis Securities restated an “add” rating and issued a GBX 420 ($5.49) price target on shares of boohoo group in a research report on Tuesday. Shore Capital restated an “under review” rating on shares of boohoo group in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 480 ($6.27) price target on shares of boohoo group in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 530 ($6.92) price target on shares of boohoo group in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 416.54 ($5.44).

LON:BOO traded down GBX 5.20 ($0.07) during trading hours on Friday, hitting GBX 326.50 ($4.27). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,357,431 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,946,907. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 329.86. The firm has a market capitalization of £4.13 billion and a P/E ratio of 45.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.87, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.09. boohoo group has a 52-week low of GBX 197.60 ($2.58) and a 52-week high of GBX 420 ($5.49).

In other boohoo group news, insider Iain McDonald purchased 44,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 327 ($4.27) per share, with a total value of £143,880 ($187,980.14). Also, insider Tim Morris purchased 15,670 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 318 ($4.15) per share, for a total transaction of £49,830.60 ($65,104.00).

boohoo group plc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online fashion retailer in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company designs, sources, markets, and sells clothing, shoes, accessories, and beauty products for 16 to 40 year old customers. It provides its products under the boohoo, boohooMAN, PrettyLittleThing, Nasty Gal, MissPap, Karen Millen, Coast, Oasis, Warehouse, Dorothy Perkins, Wallis, Burton, and Debenhams brands.

