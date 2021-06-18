Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) Shares Bought by ST Germain D J Co. Inc.

ST Germain D J Co. Inc. raised its stake in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) by 66.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,836 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,126 shares during the period. Booking comprises 1.2% of ST Germain D J Co. Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. ST Germain D J Co. Inc.’s holdings in Booking were worth $18,257,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Granite Investment Partners LLC raised its position in Booking by 27.8% in the 1st quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 8,002 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $18,643,000 after purchasing an additional 1,741 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in Booking by 45.1% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,349 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,473,000 after purchasing an additional 730 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in Booking by 138.2% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 55,775 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $129,947,000 after purchasing an additional 32,355 shares in the last quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd raised its position in Booking by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 3,122 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,274,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. raised its position in Booking by 42.7% in the 1st quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 5,396 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $12,554,000 after purchasing an additional 1,614 shares in the last quarter. 90.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BKNG stock traded down $40.96 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $2,253.04. 6,562 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 381,964. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2,345.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $92.49 billion, a PE ratio of 134.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 1.27. Booking Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,532.83 and a fifty-two week high of $2,516.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a current ratio of 2.18.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported ($5.26) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($7.26) by $2.00. Booking had a negative return on equity of 3.81% and a net margin of 12.44%. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. Analysts predict that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 33.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Booking news, CFO David I. Goulden sold 183 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,302.37, for a total transaction of $421,333.71. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 4,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,408,243.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffery H. Boyd sold 873 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,228.65, for a total value of $1,945,611.45. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 40,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,334,534.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BKNG shares. Bank of America raised Booking from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. BTIG Research reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Booking in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Booking from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $2,300.00 to $2,800.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price target on Booking from $3,000.00 to $2,850.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on Booking from $2,345.00 to $2,700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2,416.38.

About Booking

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

