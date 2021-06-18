BOOM 24-Hour Volume Tops $1.35 Million (BOOM)

BOOM (CURRENCY:BOOM) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on June 18th. BOOM has a total market cap of $5.38 million and approximately $1.35 million worth of BOOM was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, BOOM has traded 3.8% lower against the dollar. One BOOM coin can currently be bought for $0.0069 or 0.00000019 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002787 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $21.53 or 0.00059920 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $9.07 or 0.00025234 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00003884 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002790 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $267.01 or 0.00743125 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $15.72 or 0.00043756 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.89 or 0.00083192 BTC.

About BOOM

BOOM is a coin. BOOM’s total supply is 967,793,781 coins and its circulating supply is 778,763,049 coins. The official website for BOOM is www.boomtoken.io . BOOM’s official Twitter account is @theboomtoken and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for BOOM is medium.com/@theboomtoken

According to CryptoCompare, “Boom Token is a social experiment. Blockchain gives the opportunity to create this deflationary currency, and the deflation mechanism is fully based on smart contract. The basic rules are as below: There were originally 1,000,000,000 Boom in existence.Each on-chain Boom transaction completed, 1% of the transaction amount burned.There will never be newly minted Boom.”

BOOM Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BOOM directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BOOM should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BOOM using one of the exchanges listed above.

