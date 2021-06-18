Boosted Finance Reaches Market Capitalization of $507,176.01 (BOOST)

Boosted Finance (CURRENCY:BOOST) traded 9% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on June 18th. Boosted Finance has a total market cap of $507,176.01 and approximately $12,721.00 worth of Boosted Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Boosted Finance has traded 39.5% lower against the US dollar. One Boosted Finance coin can now be purchased for about $8.47 or 0.00023340 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002759 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00002216 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.52 or 0.00059276 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49.80 or 0.00137176 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $66.53 or 0.00183242 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded down 15.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0721 or 0.00000199 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $316.56 or 0.00871945 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002952 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $36,209.99 or 0.99737940 BTC.

About Boosted Finance

Boosted Finance’s total supply is 99,118 coins and its circulating supply is 59,853 coins. Boosted Finance’s official website is boosted.finance . The official message board for Boosted Finance is github.com/Boosted-Finance . Boosted Finance’s official Twitter account is @BoostedFinance and its Facebook page is accessible here

Boosted Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Boosted Finance directly using US dollars.

