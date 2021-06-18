Boralex Inc. (OTCMKTS:BRLXF) Short Interest Update

Boralex Inc. (OTCMKTS:BRLXF) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,284,900 shares, a growth of 17.8% from the May 13th total of 1,090,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 329.5 days.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on BRLXF shares. TD Securities lowered their price objective on Boralex from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Boralex from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. National Bank Financial raised shares of Boralex from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Boralex from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Boralex from $55.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.71.

BRLXF stock opened at $31.57 on Friday. Boralex has a 12-month low of $21.02 and a 12-month high of $44.17. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $31.60.

Boralex Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, construction, and operation of renewable energy power facilities primarily in Canada, France, the United Kingdom, and the United States. As of December 31, 2020, the company had interests in 88 wind power stations with an installed capacity of 2,002 megawatts (MW); 16 hydroelectric power stations with a capacity of 181 MW; two thermal power stations with an installed capacity of 47 MW; and 10 solar power stations with an installed capacity of 225 MW.

