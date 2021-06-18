Boralex (TSE:BLX) Given a C$60.00 Price Target at Raymond James

Boralex (TSE:BLX) has been assigned a C$60.00 price target by equities research analysts at Raymond James in a report released on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 55.28% from the company’s current price.

BLX has been the subject of a number of other research reports. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Boralex from C$55.00 to C$48.00 in a research report on Friday, February 26th. CIBC increased their target price on shares of Boralex to C$47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Boralex to C$43.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. CSFB reduced their price objective on shares of Boralex from C$48.00 to C$43.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Boralex from C$50.00 to C$45.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$47.55.

BLX traded down C$0.01 on Friday, reaching C$38.64. The company had a trading volume of 304,701 shares, compared to its average volume of 679,381. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$38.67. The stock has a market cap of C$3.97 billion and a P/E ratio of 82.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 311.63, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Boralex has a one year low of C$28.69 and a one year high of C$56.70.

Boralex (TSE:BLX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported C$0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.44 by C($0.11). The company had revenue of C$206.00 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts forecast that Boralex will post 0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Boralex

Boralex Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, construction, and operation of renewable energy power facilities primarily in Canada, France, the United Kingdom, and the United States. As of December 31, 2020, the company had interests in 88 wind power stations with an installed capacity of 2,002 megawatts (MW); 16 hydroelectric power stations with a capacity of 181 MW; two thermal power stations with an installed capacity of 47 MW; and 10 solar power stations with an installed capacity of 225 MW.

