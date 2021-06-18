Boralex’s (BLX) Neutral Rating Reaffirmed at Credit Suisse Group

Boralex (TSE:BLX)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a report issued on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They presently have a C$43.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 11.28% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. CSFB set a C$43.00 price target on shares of Boralex and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Tudor Pickering reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a C$41.00 price target on shares of Boralex in a research report on Wednesday. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$41.00 price target on shares of Boralex and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Boralex from C$55.00 to C$48.00 in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, CIBC upped their target price on shares of Boralex to C$47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Boralex presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$47.55.

TSE BLX traded down C$0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting C$38.64. 304,701 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 679,381. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$38.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 311.63, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.97 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.70. Boralex has a 52 week low of C$28.69 and a 52 week high of C$56.70.

Boralex (TSE:BLX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported C$0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.44 by C($0.11). The business had revenue of C$206.00 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts predict that Boralex will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Boralex Company Profile

Boralex Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, construction, and operation of renewable energy power facilities primarily in Canada, France, the United Kingdom, and the United States. As of December 31, 2020, the company had interests in 88 wind power stations with an installed capacity of 2,002 megawatts (MW); 16 hydroelectric power stations with a capacity of 181 MW; two thermal power stations with an installed capacity of 47 MW; and 10 solar power stations with an installed capacity of 225 MW.

