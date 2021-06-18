BoringDAO Hits Market Cap of $44.50 Million (BOR)

BoringDAO (CURRENCY:BOR) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on June 18th. One BoringDAO coin can currently be purchased for approximately $423.15 or 0.01181205 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, BoringDAO has traded up 9.5% against the dollar. BoringDAO has a total market capitalization of $44.50 million and $5.17 million worth of BoringDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002794 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.74 or 0.00057884 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.65 or 0.00024138 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00003689 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002793 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $256.48 or 0.00715959 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.51 or 0.00082366 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.15 or 0.00042296 BTC.

About BoringDAO

BoringDAO is a coin. BoringDAO’s total supply is 200,000 coins and its circulating supply is 105,157 coins. BoringDAO’s official Twitter account is @TheBoringDAO and its Facebook page is accessible here . BoringDAO’s official message board is boringdao-defi.medium.com . BoringDAO’s official website is www.boringdao.com

According to CryptoCompare, “BoringDAO is a decentralized bridge that connects all blockchain assets, designed to offer users a safe way to maximize their utilization rate of crypto assets. “

BoringDAO Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BoringDAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BoringDAO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BoringDAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

