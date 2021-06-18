BOSAGORA (BOA) Achieves Market Cap of $55.03 Million

BOSAGORA (CURRENCY:BOA) traded down 1.2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on June 18th. Over the last week, BOSAGORA has traded down 2.6% against the dollar. One BOSAGORA coin can now be bought for about $0.18 or 0.00000504 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. BOSAGORA has a market capitalization of $55.03 million and $1.49 million worth of BOSAGORA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002787 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $21.53 or 0.00059920 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.07 or 0.00025234 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00003884 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002790 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $267.01 or 0.00743125 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.72 or 0.00043756 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.89 or 0.00083192 BTC.

About BOSAGORA

BOA is a coin. Its launch date was May 16th, 2019. BOSAGORA’s total supply is 450,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 303,595,031 coins. BOSAGORA’s official Twitter account is @BOSAGORA1 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for BOSAGORA is medium.com/bosagora . The official website for BOSAGORA is www.bosagora.io

According to CryptoCompare, “BOSAGORA focuses on establishing a decentralized blockchain platform that can implement a democratic decision-making process based on Trust Contracts and Congress Network. Based on Consensus Algorithm, BOSAGORA aims to develop and release an open membership program that any BOSAGORA user can participate, and decentralized node program that can be operated separately. Furthermore, it plans to develop Trust Contracts for users to experience BOSAGORA platform environment. “

Buying and Selling BOSAGORA

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BOSAGORA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BOSAGORA should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BOSAGORA using one of the exchanges listed above.

