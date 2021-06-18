BOScoin Hits Market Cap of $1.44 Million (BOS)

BOScoin (CURRENCY:BOS) traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on June 18th. BOScoin has a market cap of $1.44 million and approximately $12,553.00 worth of BOScoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BOScoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0017 or 0.00000005 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, BOScoin has traded up 139.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000848 BTC.

TerraCredit (CREDIT) traded down 24.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000287 BTC.

Quiztok (QTCON) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0121 or 0.00000034 BTC.

FLO (FLO) traded up 17% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0418 or 0.00000104 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

PirateCash (PIRATE) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0412 or 0.00000116 BTC.

Actinium (ACM) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0313 or 0.00000088 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Block-Logic (BLTG) traded down 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0274 or 0.00000077 BTC.

About BOScoin

BOScoin (BOS) is a mFBA coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. BOScoin’s total supply is 1,248,426,475 coins and its circulating supply is 865,842,501 coins. The Reddit community for BOScoin is /r/boscoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for BOScoin is forum.boscoin.io. BOScoin’s official website is boscoin.io. BOScoin’s official Twitter account is @boscoinio and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “BOScoin is a Cryptocurrency Platform that enables the development and deployment of Trust Contracts which are decidable and approachable framework for creating and executing contracts on the blockchain. BOScoin is based on a Modified Federated Byzantine Agreement algorithm which will allow for low latency transactions while being more energy efficient. BOS is the underlying value token in the platform with 500M tokens and a 5 second avg. transaction time. “

BOScoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BOScoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BOScoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BOScoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

