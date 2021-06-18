Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) Holdings Lowered by Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd

Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd trimmed its stake in shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) by 1.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 199,148 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 2,458 shares during the period. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $7,697,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Boston Scientific in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its stake in Boston Scientific by 1,178.2% in the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 703 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 648 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. purchased a new stake in Boston Scientific in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Oder Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Boston Scientific in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. 89.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BSX opened at $43.35 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $61.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 433.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.88. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.38. Boston Scientific Co. has a 12-month low of $32.99 and a 12-month high of $44.63.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.62 billion. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 9.80% and a net margin of 1.69%. The company’s revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.28 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.58 EPS for the current year.

In other Boston Scientific news, SVP Scott Olson sold 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.61, for a total value of $27,027.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 12,844 shares in the company, valued at approximately $495,906.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Jonathan Monson sold 8,833 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.76, for a total value of $377,699.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 28,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,207,072.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 227,561 shares of company stock valued at $9,744,356 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on BSX shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Boston Scientific from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Argus raised their price target on Boston Scientific from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Truist raised their price target on Boston Scientific from $42.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Boston Scientific from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on Boston Scientific in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $52.00 price target for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Boston Scientific has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.75.

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through three segments: MedSurg, Rhythm and Neuro, and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions; devices to treat various urological and pelvic conditions; implantable cardioverter and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy defibrillators; pacemakers and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy pacemakers; and remote patient management systems.

