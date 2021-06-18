Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) Shares Acquired by Aviva PLC

Aviva PLC grew its position in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) by 0.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,014,071 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,822 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC owned 0.07% of Boston Scientific worth $39,194,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BSX. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 256,090 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $9,206,000 after buying an additional 967 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp purchased a new position in Boston Scientific in the fourth quarter valued at $318,000. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in Boston Scientific in the fourth quarter valued at $135,000. AJO LP purchased a new position in Boston Scientific in the fourth quarter valued at $362,000. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV boosted its holdings in Boston Scientific by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 139,839 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,027,000 after purchasing an additional 743 shares during the period. 89.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Jeffrey B. Mirviss sold 48,439 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.98, for a total transaction of $2,130,347.22. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 187,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,250,516.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Scott Olson sold 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.61, for a total value of $27,027.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,844 shares in the company, valued at approximately $495,906.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 227,561 shares of company stock worth $9,744,356 in the last quarter. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of BSX stock opened at $43.35 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $42.14. Boston Scientific Co. has a 52-week low of $32.99 and a 52-week high of $44.63. The firm has a market cap of $61.60 billion, a PE ratio of 433.50, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.88.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.06. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 9.80% and a net margin of 1.69%. The company had revenue of $2.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.28 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on BSX. Atlantic Securities began coverage on Boston Scientific in a report on Thursday, April 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $52.00 target price for the company. Truist lifted their target price on Boston Scientific from $42.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Argus lifted their target price on Boston Scientific from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Boston Scientific from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, TheStreet raised Boston Scientific from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.75.

Boston Scientific Company Profile

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through three segments: MedSurg, Rhythm and Neuro, and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions; devices to treat various urological and pelvic conditions; implantable cardioverter and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy defibrillators; pacemakers and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy pacemakers; and remote patient management systems.

