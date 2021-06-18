Boyd Group Services Inc. (OTCMKTS:BYDGF) Short Interest Update

Boyd Group Services Inc. (OTCMKTS:BYDGF) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 76,100 shares, a growth of 19.3% from the May 13th total of 63,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 761.0 days.

BYDGF has been the subject of several analyst reports. TD Securities lowered their price objective on Boyd Group Services from $260.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. National Bank Financial dropped their price target on shares of Boyd Group Services from C$265.00 to C$260.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Raymond James cut shares of Boyd Group Services from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Desjardins lifted their price target on shares of Boyd Group Services from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Boyd Group Services from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $248.67.

Shares of BYDGF opened at $180.24 on Friday. Boyd Group Services has a fifty-two week low of $142.78 and a fifty-two week high of $194.80. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $179.43.

Boyd Group Services Inc operates non-franchised collision repair centers in the United States and Canada. The company operates its locations under the Boyd Autobody & Glass and Assured Automotive names in Canada; and Gerber Collision & Glass name in the United States. It also operates as a retail auto glass operator under the Gerber Collision & Glass, Glass America, Auto Glass Service, Auto Glass Authority, and Autoglassonly.com names in the United States.

