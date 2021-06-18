BP p.l.c. (LON:BP) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of BP p.l.c. (LON:BP) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation, six have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 376.67 ($4.92).

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BP shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of BP from GBX 415 ($5.42) to GBX 440 ($5.75) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 300 ($3.92) price objective on shares of BP in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Berenberg Bank boosted their price target on shares of BP from GBX 280 ($3.66) to GBX 285 ($3.72) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Barclays raised shares of BP to a “top pick” rating and set a GBX 475 ($6.21) price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th.

LON:BP opened at GBX 324.05 ($4.23) on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 310.25. The firm has a market capitalization of £65.58 billion and a P/E ratio of -8.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.96. BP has a 52 week low of GBX 188.52 ($2.46) and a 52 week high of GBX 508.70 ($6.65).

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.28%. BP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -37.97%.

In related news, insider Murray Auchincloss bought 97 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 325 ($4.25) per share, for a total transaction of £315.25 ($411.88). Also, insider Tushar Morzaria bought 15,696 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 300 ($3.92) per share, for a total transaction of £47,088 ($61,520.77).

BP p.l.c. engages in the energy business worldwide. It operates through Gas & Low Carbon Energy, Oil Production & Operations, Customers & Products, and Rosneft segments. It produces and trades in natural gas; offers biofuels; operates onshore and offshore wind power, and solar power generating facilities; and provides de-carbonization solutions and services, such as hydrogen, and carbon capture, usage and storage.

