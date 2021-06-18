Bp Plc Cuts Stock Position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Bp Plc lessened its stake in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 15.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,409 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,262 shares during the quarter. Bp Plc’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $4,041,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Caterpillar in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its stake in Caterpillar by 51.0% during the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 145 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC boosted its stake in Caterpillar by 66.7% during the 1st quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC now owns 155 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC acquired a new stake in Caterpillar during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Finally, IronBridge Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Caterpillar during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. 68.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on CAT shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $205.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $205.00 to $237.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $168.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $205.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets cut shares of Caterpillar from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Caterpillar presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $219.29.

In other news, insider Joseph E. Creed sold 7,699 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.12, for a total value of $1,887,178.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director David Maclennan acquired 420 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $237.86 per share, with a total value of $99,901.20. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,695.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Caterpillar stock opened at $207.50 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $113.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.93. Caterpillar Inc. has a 52 week low of $120.80 and a 52 week high of $246.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The company has a 50 day moving average of $233.99.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $2.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.94. The company had revenue of $11.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 7.99% and a return on equity of 26.63%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.60 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Caterpillar Inc. will post 9.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 20th will be paid a $1.11 dividend. This is a positive change from Caterpillar’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. This represents a $4.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 19th. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.80%.

Caterpillar Company Profile

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, cold planers, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; backhoe, compact track, multi-terrain, skid steer, and track-type loaders; forestry and wheel excavators; and site prep and track-type tractors.

